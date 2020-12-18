Snow removal efforts continue in Schenectady, street by street

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Clean up efforts the day after the winter storm continue across much of the Capital Region. Meanwhile, the city of Schenectady says they are employing crews around the clock to tackle snow removal.

“We’ve got our city crews, we’ve brought in private contractors and the governor has declared a stare of emergency, which Schenectady county is part of that and so we have some state crews that are also working,” said Schenectady Mayor Gary.

Mayor McCarthy adding the storms from winters’ past, especially last year, setting up the city to be better prepared to tackle the record-breaking storm.

Street Department Crew Leader Mathew Volks says his crew started with addressing primary streets to help with the flow of traffic, followed by secondary streets to assist residents.

While many of the people NEWS10 spoke with on Friday say they are seeing improvements from last night, there are still some residents who live on side streets are still waiting to be dug out.

“I thought the city would handle it you know, I believe in the city itself beyond a shadow of a doubt but I guess they are selling us by leaving us like this,” said Roy Clark, a resident who lives on Hampton Ave.

If you live on a street that needs to be cleared, contact the Mayor’s office.