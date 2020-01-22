Smoke testing on old Second Ave. sewer

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)—Built over a century ago and abandoned in the 1920’s when a new line was run under the sidewalk, the brick and slate line, running down Second Ave. in south Albany is set to be filled in.

Water department works forcing smoke in the old brick and slate sewer line that runs under Second Ave.

City of Albany Department of Water employees were out in force Wednesday, using industrial strength smoke bombs and powerful fans to force the smoke into the old sewer.

The water department is checking for lines that may still be connected after almost a hundred year of inactivity.

Smoke was coming up out of the street from a past break in the line but no smoke was coming out of the roof vents of nearby homes, something workers tell me, they have seen in the past.



Smoke shooting out of the curb from an old brick and slate sewer line.

Now that testing is done, the next step is to fill the old sewer with a flowable fill. Once this fill hardens it will support the crumbling sewer line and help prevent sinkholes from forming and damaging the road.