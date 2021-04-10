Sleep in Heavenly Peace Mechanicville delivers dozens of beds this weekend

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mechanicville chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivered and assembled 29 beds throughout the Capital Region Saturday.

“You know that you made a difference for him today, and for his siblings,” said Beth Heffern, communications specialist for the Mechanicville chapter.

Heffern and her team delivered and assembled beds at two homes in the Watervliet area Saturday morning. The chapter used the parts of beds volunteers helped assemble weeks ago on this weekend’s deliveries.

“They were built in Watervliet, and then we got them back into the community today,” Heffern said.

Heffern’s team assembled six of the 29 beds the chapter delivered.

“You change their lives, you just have changed their lives from here on out. The more people that realize that and come together to help, the more kids we can reach,” she explained.

For the kids receiving a new bed, it was certainly an exciting morning.

“Excited that I have a new bunk bed. I didn’t think this was going to happen, I didn’t think this was going to be my Saturday morning,” said Robert Warland.

The excitement and gratitude is part of what makes the work so special for Heffern.

“It’s a fulfillment that is hard to explain to people, when you actually get to go out into a delivery, and you see the little girl that we just saw upstairs who is so excited,” she says.

Especially as bed insecurity continues to be an issue.

“We have requests coming in every week, if not every day. Follow us to get involved, to let their friends know that there’s a source of beds for kids who need them, because no kid should sleep on the floor in our town,” said Heffern.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace estimates two to three percent of kids nationwide don’t have a bed to sleep in.