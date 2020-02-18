Interactive Radar

Siting Board holds public statement hearings on proposed Coeymans solar farm

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment will hold two public meetings at Coeymans Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon: an informational forum and a public statement hearing.

At the hearings, the Siting Board will discuss and gather public statements on the Hecate Energy proposals to build and run a solar farm in Coeymans.

The potential project, set to open in 2021, would mount arrays of photovoltaic solar panels on a 436-acre site between Routes 9W and 101.

The information forum is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The forum will present a map of the project area and an overview of the Siting Board’s certification process, and Hecate Energy will summarize the project.

The public statement hearing is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Here, anyone who wants to give a public statement must fill out a request card to speak on the record. Longer comments can be submitted in writing and summarized, as there will be a time limit on individual statements.

Hecate Energy’s proposals are available on the Siting Board website.

If you cannot attend, you can still make a public statement by June 30 online, or by email or mail to Secretary Michelle Phillips at the NYS Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment, 3 Empire State Plaza, Albany, NY 12223-1350.

Based in Chicago, Hecate Energy develops renewable power plants throughout the U.S.

Photovoltaic panels convert sunlight to electricity that will flow into the power grid to reach consumers.

