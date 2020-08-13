Single-car crash leaves several without power in East Berne

EAST BERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A single car rollover crash left several without power in East Berne Thursday morning.

According to police the person who was in the vehicle is expected to be okay, they are being treated at a local area hospital for minor injuries.

The National Grid power outage map shows 56 customers remain without power, due to damaged poles as a result of the crash. The estimated restoration time is 8:45 a.m.

