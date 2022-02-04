Significant icing causes damage, power outages across Ulster County

ULSTER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ulster County is under a state of emergency following significant icing from the winter storm. The icy conditions have led to downed wires and trees, leaving tens of thousands of residents county-wide without power.

While areas north saw a wintry mix or just snow, parts of the Hudson Valley were coated with freezing rain overnight into Friday morning. With up to half an inch of ice in some areas, tens of thousands were left without power, including large areas of Kingston. With restoration efforts ongoing, the state is bringing resources into the area.

“We’ve got over 500 here in the Hudson Valley and we’re bringing in more. We’ve activated mutual aid so as we’re able to clear other power outages, folks will be coming here to the Hudson Valley to continue restoration,” said Jackie Bray, Commissioner of the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Downed wires and trees are scattered through the county, including one that took out someone’s generator.

“I was calling my landlord this morning, saying how happy I was that he had the foresight to install this beautiful generator for situations like this,” said Kimberly Ryan.

Ryan said she initially lost power around 6 a.m., but the generator was able to keep the power up for several hours, “Then around 10:30 maybe, I heard a loud boom and felt the shake in the roof and I think a tree hit the roof and then bounced and took out the generator.”

She said she is now looking for a place for her and her family to go, with no timetable for how long her power can be restored, or the generator can get fixed.

Meanwhile others in the area are trying to make the most of the wintry weather, “To just dig out a little bit and actually have some outdoor fun, because I think it’s stunningly gorgeous,”

Ulster County leaders are continuing to urge everyone to avoid unnecessary travel. The county has also established a non-emergency line for service calls, including downed trees and wires. Those calls can now be directed to: 845-443-8888.

Those without power can also utilize county-run warming stations, including two in Kingston and sites in New Paltz and Saugerties.