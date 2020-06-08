Siena College to livestream prayer service and gift from Franciscans

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Siena College

Siena College

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College will stream a prayer service on Facebook Live to commemorate receiving three bells of remembrance from the Franciscan Friars who founded the school.

The service will be broadcast from the front steps of Siena Hall on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The bells of remembrance rose to prominence following Sept. 11, and Siena’s Class of 2020 project is to fund bringing them to and display them on-campus.

The message of the service is to act justly, love tenderly, walk humbly with God. The service will include ringing and tolling the bells in sadness, grief, and sorrow for racism, those we have lost, and George Floyd.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak