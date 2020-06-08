Siena College to livestream prayer service and gift from Franciscans

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College will stream a prayer service on Facebook Live to commemorate receiving three bells of remembrance from the Franciscan Friars who founded the school.

The service will be broadcast from the front steps of Siena Hall on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

The bells of remembrance rose to prominence following Sept. 11, and Siena’s Class of 2020 project is to fund bringing them to and display them on-campus.

The message of the service is to act justly, love tenderly, walk humbly with God. The service will include ringing and tolling the bells in sadness, grief, and sorrow for racism, those we have lost, and George Floyd.

