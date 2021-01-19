Siena poll: New Yorkers say worst of the pandemic is still to come

LOUNDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Results of a recent Siena Research Institute poll show that by a 55-31 percent margin, New Yorkers say the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still to

come, rather than over.

Seven percent of New Yorkers say they have already been vaccinated and among those who have not, 69 percent say they plan to get vaccinated and 27 percent say they do not, according to the poll.

The poll also explored political issues. By a 54-23 percent margin, voters surveyed said the Biden Administration will have a positive impact on New York, a view shared by three-quarters of Democrats and a plurality of independents.

“However, Republicans, by a two-to-one margin, say the Biden Administration will have a negative impact on the state,” said Steven Greenberg, Siena College pollster.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s ratings in the poll held largely steady and remained positive since November’s report.

More results from the poll can be found on the Siena Research Institute‘s website.