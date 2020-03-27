Siena College postpones 2020 spring commencement

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College announced they will postpone Spring commencement and suspend all in-person instruction for the remainder of the spring semester.

The commencement ceremony is expected to take place on August 15, according to the release.

” “Our eagerness to restore normalcy to campus cannot supersede our commitment to do what is necessary for the well-being of our community,” said Margaret E. Madden, Ph.D., interim president of Siena. “This is extremely disappointing news for all of us, especially the Class of 2020. Each member of the community has been asked to sacrifice, to adapt, to make the best of a situation unimaginable just a couple of months ago. We will emerge from this temporary reality stronger because of it.”

Additionally, students who were living on campus will be required to move out.

All summer international programs were cancelled.



