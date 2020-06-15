Siena College livestream with 9/11 prayer bells rescheduled for Monday afternoon

The Bells of Remembrance at the Fifth Anniversary Commemoration Service at Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, 2006. (Dave Whelan / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Siena College was forced to postpone a prayer service on Facebook Live last Monday to commemorate a gift from the Franciscan Friars who founded the school.

The Bells of Remembrance could not be delivered to campus in time for the June 8 service. Siena cited “mechanical failure” in a tweet:

Unfortunately, a mechanical failure this morning during transport has delayed the bells' arrival from Delaware. As soon as the problem is fixed, the bells will complete their journey to Siena. Until then, and with great regret, we've temporarily postponed this prayer service. https://t.co/355GCsdYjC — Siena College (@SienaCollege) June 8, 2020

The prayer service is now on for Monday at 4:30 p.m., livestreamed from the front steps of Siena Hall via Siena College’s Facebook.

The bells are here! The prayer service is now Monday at 4:30 p.m. It will stream on Facebook live. Sign up for a reminder here: https://t.co/d4Mi3O7Z8i https://t.co/JcCg62qrbH — Siena College (@SienaCollege) June 12, 2020

Sienas Class of 2020 has been working on bringing the bells to the campus to be installed permanently.

The prayer service will honor of George Floyd and encourage humility among God’s followers.

Student representatives will take part by tolling and ringing the bells. Speakers will include the Interim President, Chaplain, and President-elect of Siena College, along with other professors, administrators, and friars.

