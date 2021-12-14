Siena College expanding science complex with $35 million donation

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A major investment at Siena College hopes to pave the way into the future for students pursuing a career in the sciences. At a ceremony held on campus Tuesday afternoon, school officials announced a $35 million donation to expand the School of Science.

“This gift is going to allow us to totally transform the school of science,” said Siena College President Chris Gibson.

The new Nobel Hall will be an expansion of the existing science complex and is expected to benefit over 40% of Siena students once the facility opens.

“They’ll have outstanding, best-in-class faculty, and will allow them to make a move from not only the classroom, but into internships and ultimately into employment,” Gibson said.

The expansion is being made possible by a $35 million donation from Siena College alum Das Nobel and his wife Nipa. It’s the largest donation in the school’s history, and one of the largest in the state.

“As I always told them, every conversation is that let’s continue to dream big. They came up with an idea that seemed big, and we’re really proud that we could be associated with this,” said Das Nobel, founder and CEO of MTX Group.

Nobel studied computer science and graduated from Siena in 2006. He’s since founded MTX Group, a Texas-based global consulting firm.

He hopes this investment will make a large difference for future Saints.

“The future is incredibly bright. As an engineer, I was able to transform myself into more of a business partner. Really marinate the technology and the business concept together, and be able to create something meaningful.”

Gibson says this investment will allow the school to continue progressing into the future.

“What you’re going to see here is a school of science that punches so far above weight class. You’re going to have a science school as if you’re going to a major university,” he said.

Construction on the $35 million facility is expected to begin in the fall of next year. Siena hopes the expansion of the existing science complex will be complete by 2024.