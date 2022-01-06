Siena College announces Spring 2022 Semester plans amid omicron surge

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In-person classes at Siena College will resume as scheduled for the Spring semester on Monday, January 24, with all eligible returning students required to have a COVID-19 vaccine booster. The Spring 2022 semester is beginning one week later than usual this year, a strategic decision previously planned to help avoid a possible post-holiday spike in COVID cases.

The Siena community was informed of details regarding the spring semester return in an email from College President Chris Gibson, Ph.D. “We are on the path to relegating the COVID-19 scourge to endemic status. In the meantime, we must respect the risks and appropriately adapt to the current climate given the arrival of the omicron variant,” said Gibson. “Reflecting on this past fall, we experienced a safe and lively semester, which offered confirmation that our approach to the virus and our commitment to the Siena experience is working. Looking ahead to the spring, I expect the same vibrant atmosphere guided largely by the same protocol that facilitated our successful fall term.”

Updates to college operations for the upcoming semester include: