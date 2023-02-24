SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been confirmed by 911 that there have been shots fired inside of Destiny USA.

Syracuse Police are investigating the incident that took place near Cinnabon.

Police have confirmed that this is not an active shooter, and there are no known injuries.

BREAKING NEWS: 911 dispatchers confirm a shooting at Destiny USA. @SyracusePolice ask shoppers to “shelter in place.” We’re on the way. — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) February 24, 2023

“The suspect has fled the mall and is not in custody,” said SPD.

SPD also says that they will begin evacuation procedures shortly and the mall will be closed.