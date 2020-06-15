Sheriff’s Office investigation yields drug bust in Albany

Breaking News
Timothy Perales mugshot. (Albany Sheriff’s Office)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Timothy P. Perales, 32, of Albany was arrested following a two-month-long narcotics investigation on Wednesday. Police say he was dealing drugs out of his North Allen Street home.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office reports the discovery of more than two pounds of marijuana, over $4,500 in cash, digital scales, and packaging materials—along with concentrated cannabis cartridges, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, and an undisclosed amount of scheduled/controlled pills—when executing a search warrant on Perales’s home last Wednesday.

Drugs and paraphernalia gathered as evidence against Timothy Perales, police say. (Albany Sheriff’s Office)

Perales’s charges include single counts of second-degree criminal possession of marijuana and third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, five counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance not in the original container.

All told, that makes five felonies, seven misdemeanors, and two violations. A full conviction on all charges could be worth as much as 61 years in prison, according to New York’s sentencing guidelines.

Peralses was arraigned at Albany County Court and released on his own recognizance.

Timothy Perales mugshot. (Albany Sheriff’s Office)

