Sharon Springs Garden and Flower Festival in June canceled

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Garden and Flower Festival scheduled for June 6-7 has been canceled. The festival is hosted by the Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber says sponsors and vendors have expressed their discomfort about attending the large event. They have scheduled next year’s festival for June 12-13, 2021.

It is with great sadness that the Board of Directors of the Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce has made the difficult decision to cancel the Garden and Flower Festival. This was not an easy decision to make, nor one taken lightly. While the festival was not until the first week in June, many sponsors, vendors, and participants have told us they do not feel comfortable attending a large gathering so soon. At this time of crisis, it is most important to keep our sponsors, vendors, supporters and visiting families safe. Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce President, Ron Ketelsen

Questions can be directed to the Sharon Springs Chamber at 518-860-5513.

