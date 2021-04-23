Sexual Harassment Working Group wants Assembly to stop investigating Gov. Cuomo

FILE – This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A lawyer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that she reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Sexual Harassment Working Group is calling on the New York State Assembly to drop their investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo, citing what they believe to be a “poor track record” of the Assembly’s past investigations into their own members.

The group wrote on Twitter:

“Given Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine’s public comments that he expects the investigation to take ‘months rather than weeks,’ how the selection of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has undermined victims’ confidence in the independence of its process & your own concerns about the possible undermining of the AG, we ask that you join us in calling on Assembly leadership to immediately stop interfering w/ the Attorney General’s investigation into sexual harassment & end its own duplicative & unwise investigation.” Sexual Harassment Working Group on Twitter

The anti-harassment group, which includes former New York State legislative staffers who experienced sexual harassment, wants the Assembly Judiciary Committee, led by Charles Lavine, to step aside and let the Attorney General be the sole investigating party.

The committee is investigating allegations of misconduct against the governor from sexual harassment claims to whether he used state resources to produce his book. There’s been no definitive timeline on how long the assembly investigation could take, but likely “months, rather than weeks.”

News10 has reached out to the Attorney General’s office and Lavine for comment, but we have not heard back.