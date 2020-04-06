Several hundred expected on first day of drive-thru Coronavirus testing at UAlbany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several hundred people are expected to be tested for the Coronavirus on the first day of operations for the new site at UAlbany.

The number of people being tested is expected to increase as days progress. UAlbany is working with the New York State Department of Homeland Security to execute the operations of the site.

“This provides some opportunities for the state to use our facilities, and we are delighted to be able to provide services to our communities here in the state of New York,” Dr. Havidan Rodriguez, UAlbany President told News10.

Even though this is a drive-through testing site, you cannot just pull up to it and expect to receive a test. You have to call ahead of time, explain your symptoms, and a decision will be made about whether or not you qualify for a test — Giuliana Bruno (@GiulianaBrunoTV) April 6, 2020

National Guard members were scattered around the testing site for security purposes. If you have not been approved for testing, you will not be allowed onto the site. If you think you might need to be tested, you must call the COVID-19 hotline first. The number and protocol can be found here.

With increased, more widespread testing, health officials say we can expect to see the number of reported positive cases increase in our area.

All of this, as UAlbany grapples with the effects the pandemic has had on their operations as a university.

“We’re certainly looking at, how do we maintain our enrollment, how do we enhance our enrollment, and how do we move forward to serve or students in a time of crisis as well,” Dr. Rodriguez said.