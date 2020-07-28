Several Capital Region communities without power as storms roll in Tuesday morning

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thousands of people are without power Tuesday morning as a heavy line of rain and thunderstorms move through the Capital Region and surrounding areas.

In Queensbury a traffic light on US 9 both directions at NY 149 is light out due to a power outage. Commuters driving through the area should be alert and use caution while driving through the rain.

According to the National Grid power outage map, over 2,000 customers are without power in the North Country. The estimated restoration time is listed for 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

