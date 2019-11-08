‘Sesame Street’ celebrating 50th anniversary

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Nov. 10, the beloved children’s TV program will celebrate 50 years since its first episode aired.

For Capital Region residents looking how to get to the iconic block, a ‘Sesame Street’ exhibit is on display at the New York State Museum.

The iconic set has been on display at the museum since 1981. The man himself, Big Bird, was there to help celebrate the exhibition’s opening.

In honor of Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary on November 10, the NYSM is celebrating its own piece of Sesame Street history, a condensed version of the television set that has been on display in the Museum's New York Metropolis Hall since 1981. https://t.co/iZfIksJArP pic.twitter.com/rP2TuuFyU3 — New York State Museum (@nysmuseum) November 7, 2019

The museum plans to celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary at the end of the month. For more information, visit their website.