Serve Albany needs local volunteers

Yard, lawn, and sidewalk cleanup tools

Tools await volunteers at Elizabeth Street Park, for a clean up event on Earth Day 2011. (Sébastien Barré / Flickr / CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –– The Serve Albany program from Christ’s Church Albany connects volunteers to nonprofit agencies, and, to that end, they’ve announced a large recruitment effort.

This week through September 5, Serve Albany’s digital recruitment drive ought to help identify participants willing to give up their time to a worthy cause. The goal increasing how many volunteers, mentors, and tutors are available when local organizations need support. Ideally, they’d draw from a deep pool to connect students and families to needed services.

Serve Albany announced on Monday at 10:30 a.m. that they are partnering with several local organizations serving children and families in the Albany City School District who need volunteer support. They include:

  • Boys and Girls Club of Albany
  • Big Brothers Big Sisters
  • Southend Children’s Cafe
  • The Wizard’s Wardrobe
  • Mission Accomplished
  • RISSE
  • USCRI
  • Capital Region Sponsor A Scholar
  • Tru Heart
  • Albany Police Athletic League
  • Girls on the Run
  • Literacy Volunteers of Rensselaer County

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

