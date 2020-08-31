Serve Albany needs local volunteers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –– The Serve Albany program from Christ’s Church Albany connects volunteers to nonprofit agencies, and, to that end, they’ve announced a large recruitment effort.
This week through September 5, Serve Albany’s digital recruitment drive ought to help identify participants willing to give up their time to a worthy cause. The goal increasing how many volunteers, mentors, and tutors are available when local organizations need support. Ideally, they’d draw from a deep pool to connect students and families to needed services.
Serve Albany announced on Monday at 10:30 a.m. that they are partnering with several local organizations serving children and families in the Albany City School District who need volunteer support. They include:
- Boys and Girls Club of Albany
- Big Brothers Big Sisters
- Southend Children’s Cafe
- The Wizard’s Wardrobe
- Mission Accomplished
- RISSE
- USCRI
- Capital Region Sponsor A Scholar
- Tru Heart
- Albany Police Athletic League
- Girls on the Run
- Literacy Volunteers of Rensselaer County
