Serve Albany needs local volunteers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –– The Serve Albany program from Christ’s Church Albany connects volunteers to nonprofit agencies, and, to that end, they’ve announced a large recruitment effort.

This week through September 5, Serve Albany’s digital recruitment drive ought to help identify participants willing to give up their time to a worthy cause. The goal increasing how many volunteers, mentors, and tutors are available when local organizations need support. Ideally, they’d draw from a deep pool to connect students and families to needed services.

Serve Albany announced on Monday at 10:30 a.m. that they are partnering with several local organizations serving children and families in the Albany City School District who need volunteer support. They include:

Boys and Girls Club of Albany

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Southend Children’s Cafe

The Wizard’s Wardrobe

Mission Accomplished

RISSE

USCRI

Capital Region Sponsor A Scholar

Tru Heart

Albany Police Athletic League

Girls on the Run

Literacy Volunteers of Rensselaer County

