September 4 is Blood Donation Day

MONTPELIER, Vt. (NEWS10) — Vermont Gov. Phil Scott declared Friday, September 4 “Blood Donation Day.”
Scott’s declaration makes Vermont the 30th state in the country to proclaim September 4 their State Blood Donation Day, and/or September 1 to 7 as Blood Donation Week. Governors across the country—including in Massachusettes, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine—declared the day in an effort to help combat a blood shortage crisis.
Drives at the American Red Cross are on across the country, COVID pandemic measures in place to keep donors safe. According to Scott’s executive proclamation, one blood donation can help up to three patients, and only 10% of the population give blood, even though 36% are eligible to do so.
September is also National Preparedness Month.
Take a look at Gov. Scott’s August 26 proclamation below:
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Hudson Falls barbershop booking free back-to-school haircuts, supplies
- Ballston Spa wrapping up Movies in the Park on Friday
- Website of Vermont Sheriffs’ Association breached
- Police looking for tractor-trailer after fatal hit and run on NYS Thruway
- Great Barrington renames school after civil rights activist Du Bois