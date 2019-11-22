Senior women in Albany to compete in curling tournament

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – The Albany Curling Club is hosting the 38th Annual USWCA Senior Women’s Bonspiel this week.

Senior women from all over the country are in Albany to compete for top honors across the country.

Sixteen teams – comprised of female curlers 55 years and older – are competing. The competition began Thursday, Nov. 21 and will run until Sunday.

If you want to follow the competition online, here’s a link to the livestream.

For those interested in trying curling, the Albany Curling Club is hosting an open house on January 10 and 11.