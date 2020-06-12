Send your moose sightings to the Department of Environmental Conservation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Environmental Conservation wants the public to report moose sightings so they can monitor moose distribution in the state. In 2019, the public reported 447 moose observations in New York.

Although New York moose populations live mostly in the Adirondacks, they also live along the eastern border with Vermont and Massachusetts. Sometimes they are even spotted in southeastern New York and the Catskills. These sightings are usually of single animals originating from populations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, or elsewhere in New York.

Moose are the largest land mammals in New York, with adults weighing 500 to 1,200 pounds each, and eating 40 to 60 pounds a day of tender shoots, leaves, twigs, and buds from hardwood and softwood trees and shrubs. Standing as much as six feet tall at the shoulder, their favorite foods include willow, birch, maple, balsam fir, viburnum, aspen, and mountain ash.

Most moose sighting happen over the summer, as they wade into the water to delve beneath the surface to feed heavily on aquatic plants in ponds and wetlands. Sightings also happen along roadways, so drive cautiously at dusk and dawn, when their dark color makes them hard to see. Do not block traffic if you encounter one.

Be respectful of wildlife. If you see a moose, keep quiet, view it from a distance, and leave the animal alone. Report moose encounters online, and share your photos with wildlife@dec.ny.gov.

