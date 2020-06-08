Sen. Schumer: Criminal justice reform bill to be unveiled on Capitol Hill Monday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chuck Schumer

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, arrives for a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — Congressional leaders from a number of states, including New York, will unveil a new criminal justice reform bill Monday, addressing the ongoing protests for equal justice for black Americans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) believes it will go a long way to reforming police practice and bringing more racial justice.

“It’s called the justice in policing act. It’s going to be a broad, comprehensive measure, the strongest ever introduced, to bring more fairness and racial equality to police departments throughout the country. It has 3 major buckets: 1) accountability 2) transparency 3) training and policies,” Sen. Schumer said.

The Congressional Black Caucus is also preparing a package of bills that includes a ban on chokeholds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak