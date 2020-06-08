Sen. Schumer: Criminal justice reform bill to be unveiled on Capitol Hill Monday

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, arrives for a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — Congressional leaders from a number of states, including New York, will unveil a new criminal justice reform bill Monday, addressing the ongoing protests for equal justice for black Americans.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D) believes it will go a long way to reforming police practice and bringing more racial justice.

“It’s called the justice in policing act. It’s going to be a broad, comprehensive measure, the strongest ever introduced, to bring more fairness and racial equality to police departments throughout the country. It has 3 major buckets: 1) accountability 2) transparency 3) training and policies,” Sen. Schumer said.

The Congressional Black Caucus is also preparing a package of bills that includes a ban on chokeholds.