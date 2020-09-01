Selkirk Fire responds to HAZMAT incident at SABIC Innovative Plastics

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters worked to cool down an overheated rail car tank at SABIC Innovative Plastics in Selkirk Tuesday morning. Bethlehem Police and Selkirk Fire responded to the scene at 6 a.m.. They said an unknown amount of styrene was released from a rail car on the property.

Styrene is a synthetic chemical used when manufacturing plastics. When released into the air, the chemical could cause irritation of skin, eyes, and trouble breathing.

“The release of this hazardous chemical has been halted and state personnel are on the scene now working to contain any potential spread,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a release. “While this is an evolving situation, it is currently under control and we will continue coordinating with local officials and mobilize any resources necessary to protect the health and safety of New Yorkers in the affected area.”

There are several road closures in effect. State Route 32 from Feura Bush Road to County Route 308 and Creble Road from State Route 32 to Elm Avenue will remain closed until further notice.

Police said there are no reported injuries related to the incident.

The joint command post issued an evacuation of all non-essential businesses within half a mile of the plastic company. Police are advising residents within one mile of the area to shelter in place.

If you are being asked to evacuate emergency responders will be coming to your location.

Our Drone Unit is out assisting Selkirk Fire with a Hazmat incident at CSX. We are able to monitor temps and activity without sending in first responders. #usetechnology #savelives pic.twitter.com/LjJsLxVoye — Craig D Apple (@CraigDApplesr) September 1, 2020

