Coast Guard pulls body from water as car submerged in rapids at edge of Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – A vehicle is submerged in the water just yards away from the edge of Niagara Falls. News 4 is on scene and working to learn more.

A Coast Guard rescue helicopter removed a body from the vehicle just after 2 p.m. An update on the person’s status is expected at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Police have the area blocked off. The car is in the water on the American side of the Falls.

At this time the car does not appear to be moving toward the edge of the falls.

An approximate position of the car is show in the map below.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.