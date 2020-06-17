See how your district voted: Catskill Central School District

(NEWS10) — The Catskill Central School District passed its proposed $42.8 million budget for the 2020-21 school year with 1,116 yes votes and 669 no votes.

NEWS10 looked at the budget proposals and broke down the numbers from this year’s school budget vote, including propositions and school board candidates:

Budget Proposition: $42,881,212 (PASSED)

Yes: 1,116

No: 669

The budget proposed for the 2020-21 school year is up $240,283, a 0.53 percent increase since last years budget. According to the Catskill CSD Budget proposal, the increase is due to staffing adjustments, instructional equipment purchases for technology and anticipated debt service for the capital project. Here are some of the key expenditure highlights in the budget:

The addition of an Early College Program for Catskill juniors and seniors to earn up to 24 college credits.

A cheerleading team, as well as LGBQT, recycling and fishing clubs are additions proposed by our students.

An additional three special education teacher positions will be added to the Elementary School and a school social worker at the Middle School.

“Due to the current state of the economy during these uncertain times, the budget recommendations are ultra-conservative,” said Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Ronel Cook. “We are able to maintain the quality of our instructional programs, but also address the social-emotional needs of all students. It is prudent to remain fiscally responsible as a District and empathetic to our taxpayers. This budget contains no cuts to programs, improves opportunities for students, and oﬀers taxpayers a spending plan that keeps taxes at the tax cap.”

Board Candidates elected: Zebulun Haggerty (1,210 votes), Deborah Johnson (1,377 votes), and Ryan Osswald (1,218 votes)

LATEST STORIES