See how your district voted: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake CSD budget

(NEWS10) — The Burnt-Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District passed its proposed $70.88 million school budget with 3,672 yes votes and 1,425 no votes.

The school district recorded the highest number of votes it has seen in the schools buget voting history at 5,109 ballots. The June 2003 budget was the previous highest voter turnout at 3,131 votes.

NEWS10 looked at the budget proposals and broke down the numbers from this year’s school budget vote, including propositions and school board candidates:

Budget proposition: $70,885,844 (PASSED)

Yes: 3,672

No: 1,425

The budget proposed for the 2020-21 school year has an increase of $1,337,436 since last years budget. Here are some of the key expenditure highlights in the budget.

The Curriculum/Spec. Ed. Private Placements proposal will see an 11.86% increase since last year, providing more funding to educational placements for students with disabilities.

will see an 11.86% increase since last year, providing more funding to educational placements for students with disabilities. The Debt Service & Interfund Transfers proposal will see a 6.49% increase in since last year, the increase in debt service is associated with the voter-approved 2018 Building Our 2nd Century II referendum. It comes with a corresponding increase in state building aid.

will see a 6.49% increase in since last year, the increase in debt service is associated with the voter-approved 2018 Building Our 2nd Century II referendum. It comes with a corresponding increase in state building aid. The Pupil Transportation proposal will see a 5.19% decrease since last year, according to the budget newsletter the proposed budget includes $730,000 for the purchase of five 66-passenger buses and two 29-passenger buses to replace some of the districts oldest buses. The district is anticipating a 66 percents reimbursement through state transportation aid.

Board Candidates elected: John Blowers (3,875 votes) and Don Marshall (3,973), and newcomer Lakshmi Nagarajan (3,887)