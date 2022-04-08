GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.

Mahar and Brian M. Harper, 33, of Rotterdam, were the only two people who passed away from the crash. Four other people were hospitalized with one person being listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash and any possible charges are still under investigation. State Police ask witnesses to contact Investigator Matthew Spickler, SP Latham, at 518-724-7565 with any information.