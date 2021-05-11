Seasonal business owners struggle with lack of labor force

(NEWS10)- Vinnie Crocitto and his family own and operate the Holiday Inn Resort in Lake George. Currently, they are preparing for a flock of summer tourists eager to get out after more than a year spent close to home during the pandemic.

But hiring seasonal staff is proving to be a challenge.

“There simply is not a labor force out there,” says Crocitto.

He puts the blame squarely on Unemployment benefits extended during covid.

He adds, “If we do get someone in here they stop and they back on unemployment.”

But Liza Ochsendorf, Director of Employment and Training for Warren County says there are many other underlying barriers.

“Many families are still juggling home school schedules that sometimes fluctuate week to week, childcare.”

She also includes vaccination challenges, and the pandemic has also prevented foreign temporary employees from getting work visas.

“We have already seen some businesses who have had to shorten their hours because they don’t have the workforce.”

But ironically, it’s because of all these challenges that it may be the perfect time for job seekers to apply.

“Employers are offering more than they have before. So higher salaries additional perks and benefits there are even several places offering bonuses after 90 days of being on the job,” said Ochsendorf.

“You have to get super creative right now and sometimes that’s not effective.”

That’s Kevin Chudyk. He is one of the owners of The Lagoon restaurant in Lake George.

He says if things don’t change soon, they are going to rely on the patience and understanding of visitors who may have to wait a while for their meals.

“We really do appreciate the understanding when customers come in here because this is a really tough summer, tough start and everyone is working to get through it.”