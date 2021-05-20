Search continues for missing vulnerable adult in Waterford

Michael Cassella, 80, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 on Lawrence Street in the town of Waterford. He has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police continue their search for a missing vulnerable adult in Waterford. The man, who has dementia and may be in need of medical attention, was last seen on Tuesday.

State Police helicopters circled the Erie Canal, Hudson River, and Peebles Island area for multiple hours Thursday. At about 11:30 A.M., a crew that appeared to be a search team went out on the water.

80-year-old Michael Cassella was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday on Lawrence Street. He’s described as a white male, around 5″7′, and 170 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark pants, a light colored long sleeve shirt, dark shoes and a hat. He is on foot and believed to be in the local area.

If you have any information, call Waterford Police at (518) 237-3341.