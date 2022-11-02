KINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 9-foot, 2,400- pound bronze sculpture of Harriet Tubman has arrived in Kingston. In honor of the sculpture, Mayor Noble has declared November, Harriet Tubman month for the city of Kingston.

According to the Ulster County website, the sculpture, “Harriet Tubman: Journey to Freedom,” created by Wesley Wofford will be on display at the Ulster County Office Building, 204 Fair Street in Kingston from November 1 through January 2, 2023. Ulster County has scheduled a collection of events spanning the two months celebrating the legacy of Harriet Tubman.

Wofford, said, “There is a lot of embedded symbolism within the narrative of the piece. The contours of the base represent the Maryland/Delaware Peninsula, where Harriet was enslaved, eventually escape, and continued to return for her freedom raids. The dramatic step up/cut is the Pennsylvania state line, and they are stepping out of the slave states to an elevated freedom. The dress is enveloping the young girl, billowing protectively like a flag, and is meant to represent all the legal protections afforded every United States citizen-a symbol of the future equality to come.” The statue is an artist’s copy of an original private commission in Dallas, and it is on an exhibit tour. Sculptor Wesley Wofford was a figurative sculptor in Hollywood who created realistic people and animals for more than 75 television shows and films, among then “Hannibal” and “Batman and Robin”. He is a fellow in the National Sculpture Society and the Portrait Sculpture Society. He moved to Cashiers, N.C., to establish a studio and pursue fine art sculpture.

Schedule

November 4: Finding North, a National Endowment for the Arts commissioned play written by David Gonzalez featuring actor Daniel Carlton. 7p.m., Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall St. Deep Listening: The Story of Pauline Oliveros, Hudson Valley Premier, 7:30 p.m., Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main Street, Rosendale. For more info/ ticket purchase: rosendaletheatre.org

November 5: Deep Listening: The Story of Pauline Oliveros, Hudson Valley Premier, 2pm, Rosendale Theatre, 408 Main Street, Rosendale. For more info/ ticket purchase: rosendaletheatre.org Harriet, a 2019 American biographical film directed by Kasi Lemmons, who also wrote the screenplay with Gregory Allen Howard. Starring Cynthia Erivo as abolitionist Harriet Tubman. 3 p.m., Ulster Performing Arts Center, 601 Broadway Opening Reception for the exhibition Legacy Reimagined: Ben Wigfall and Communication Village with the Pop-Up Gallery Group (PUGG) and artist Don Christian. Presented by The D.R.A.W. 5-7 p.m., Harambee Pine Street Burial Ground, 157 Pine St.

November 6: Church Service “I Listen For God’s Voice” Guest Orator Oliver King (Frederick Douglas), 10:30 a.m., Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall St. A workshop/ritual presented by City of Kingston 2022 Distinguished Artist recipient, Jaguar Mary X. An initiatory experience to help us access the power of Harriet that resides within us. 7 p.m., Location TBA

November 10: MyKingstonKids, MidHudson Federal Credit Union & People’s Place present Harriet Tubman Mural in Virtual Reality. 6-9 p.m., People’s Place Hidden History with Sam Collins. Hidden History will discuss the many buried stories that are being uncovered such as Sugar Land 95, Absolute Equality in the Juneteenth story, United States Colored Troops fight for their own freedom and the fingerprints of the enslaved people that surround us. 6 p.m. at Kingston City Hall, 420 Broadway. Samuel Collins III serves on the Board of Advisors with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, President of the Juneteenth Legacy Project, historian and community activists.

November 11: Veterans’ Day. Harriet Tubman was a veteran, as well as many other things. Visit the Veterans’ Memorial right next to the Tubman sculpture.

November 19: My Kingston Kids Red-K Reading Lounge for Harriet Tubman 1- 2:30 p.m., Pine Street African Burial Ground, 157 Pine St.

November 22: Film Screening: Black is the Color highlights key moments in the history of African American visual art, from Edmonia Lewis’s 1867 sculpture Forever Free, to the work of contemporary artists such as Whitfield Lovell, Kerry James Marshall, Ellen Gallagher, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. 6:30-7:30 p.m. The Kingston Library, 55 Franklin St.

November 26: Sojourner Truth Day

November 29: Community Conversation: Who Has the Right to Art? 6:30- 7:30 p.m., The Kingston Library, 55 Franklin St.

December 3: Listening to the Ancestors: Black Abolitionists & Black Feminists Speak. A Literary and Historical Presentation by Ione. Virtual / Hybrid. 2 p.m., The Kingston Library, 55 Franklin St.

December 31: Ars Choralis Performance themed for Langston Hughes’ Let America Be America Again. The 150th City of Kingston Anniversary Finale. 7 p.m., Old Dutch Church

January 1: Day One Walk

January 3: Harriet Tubman departs for Lancaster, PA



The Ulster County website states all events are free unless otherwise noted.