Scotia community searching for dog that hasn’t been seen since fire

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Village of Scotia residents are looking for a dog after its owners’ home was lost in a fire that sent four people inside to the hospital.

One of the family’s dogs, Ozzie, made it out of the house, but the other, Dezi, has not been found.

Scotia fire officials tell News10 they are still going through what is left of the house, and will keep an eye out for any remains, but they hope Dezi is still out there somewhere alive.

Kaityln Litts, co-owner of Personal Paws in Scotia, trained Dezi and Ozzie as puppies. She describes them as goofy rottweilers. Litts and others are taking it upon themselves to look for Dezi.

“We will be here all day looking for her. We’ll be on foot, we’ll be in the car” Litts said, “over the next couple of days when they get done tearing the house completely down, we will do our part [and] I hope the whole village gets out here and does their part.” 

Those who know Dezi say she is friendly but skiddish. If you see her, do not chase her. Instead, call authorities and tell them her location.

