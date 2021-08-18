Schumer announces $28 million in federal funds for Albany Airport, more for Capital Region infrastructure

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was at Albany International Airport Monday to announce over $28 million in federal funds for the airport through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021.

This funding aims to enable the airport to kick start efforts to expand the terminal and alleviate long security lines that often back up through the pedestrian walkway from the parking garage.

Back in March, Schumer and Congressman Paul Tonko secured $5 million for the airport’s pandemic response, which officials say was crucial to keeping the airport a hub for necessary travel during tough times

“That funding was essential to our commitment not to lay off any of our employees,” said Albany International Airport CEO Phil Calderone.

“The funds that we got last spring were for recovering from COVID. These [new] funds are about our future,” said Schumer, “growing bigger and better and stronger than we were pre-COVID.”

The bill also includes funding for Capital Region transit, roads, bridges, clean water, and upstate passenger rail.