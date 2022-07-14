Crossroads Center for Children in Rotterdam is taking donations for the family of Onnex Thompson-Hall.

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the days following the tragic death of 6-year-old Onnex Thompson-Hall, the community continues to come together to mourn his loss. Onnex’s school, the Crossroads Center for Children in Rotterdam, is taking donations on its website to benefit the young boy’s family.

“It’s just been nonstop, so it’s a beautiful, soul-wrenching experience,” said Vicki Ramotar, the Resource Development Specialist at Crossroads Center for Children, explaining the outpouring of love and support since his death.

The school is devastated by his loss. Earlier this week, staff gathered together outside to take a moment of silence in his memory.

“He just was excelling and soaring. He was like the little mayor here, everyone knew him, he brought a smile to every room,” Ramotar explained.

The school’s efforts to raise money to cover funeral expenses and other costs, has already led to over $2,800 being donated to this point.

“There’s just such an outpouring of support and love for the family and that’s what they really need, because it’s just such a devastating loss for them, and for all of us here, but we’re really more asking people to pray for them to try to help them if they can,” said Ramotar.

On top of the monetary donations, the school is also bringing the family food, driving from their location in Rotterdam to their home in Washington County, in an additional effort to show their support.

“Even with the devastation, they have expressed so much appreciation. It’s gotta be such a godsend to them that people are caring so much,” Ramotar said.

Onnex, who had autism, was reported missing near the Washington County Fairgrounds Sunday morning. After an extensive, day-long search, his body was located in a pond near his home in Easton. The drowning, authorities believe, was accidental.

If you are interested in donating to the family, you can through the school’s website here.