School kids write out 650 ‘Valentine‘s for Vets’

ROTTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10)—It’s the eighth year that kids at Bradt Primary School in Rotterdam have written Valentine’s Day cards for vets.



Staff sergeant Arroyo, US Air Force, shows off his Valentine’s Day card he received from the kids Thursday.

The first and second graders wrote more than 650 cards. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara was on hand Thursday to pick up the cards so he can deliver them to veterans at the Stratton VA on Friday.

Assemblyman Santabarbara holds the mic as kids read out their cards Thursday at Bradt Primary School.

Staff sergeant Arroyo, U.S. Air Force, said his card was very adorable and that the kids are so entwined with the military and see them as heroes that it gives him and other members of the armed services the motivation to keep on serving.

Veterans and active-duty personnel show off their cards Thursday at Bradt Primary School.

LATEST STORIES: