School kids write out 650 ‘Valentine‘s for Vets’

ROTTERDAM, N.Y.(NEWS10)—It’s the eighth year that kids at Bradt Primary School in Rotterdam have written Valentine’s Day cards for vets.
The first and second graders wrote more than 650 cards. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara was on hand Thursday to pick up the cards so he can deliver them to veterans at the Stratton VA on Friday.
Staff sergeant Arroyo, U.S. Air Force, said his card was very adorable and that the kids are so entwined with the military and see them as heroes that it gives him and other members of the armed services the motivation to keep on serving.
LATEST STORIES:
- Teen killed after falling off scaffolding
- Love Stories of the Capital Region: Justin & Kate
- Warren County Historical Society looks towards future plans
- Man in prison for Crest Inn death sentenced for illegal entry into the country
- House OKs deadline extension to ratify ERA