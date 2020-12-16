School districts decide, snow day or remote learning

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With students now able to learn remotely, many schools are changing how they deal with snow days. Some say the beloved snow day could be a thing of the past.

Many school districts across the Capital Region are watching the forecast for Thursday’s snow storm.

Many districts could be canceling school. But when it comes to flurries on the way, they now have a choice between remote learning or using a snow day.

“You would think that snow days could be no more, but contrary to that belief we are going to make it a traditional snow day,” said Sal DeAngelo, Superintendent of Chatham School District.

Superintendent DeAngelo says they plan on going the traditional route.

“With all of the challenges of this school year that COVID has presented us with we needed a mental break. Our kids need to get out and get some fresh air,” said he.

Albany School District on the other hand is taking advantage of the New York’s new pilot program where snow days can be turned into remote learning days.

“We know that the roads may be very dangerous for people to drive and get to work so we wanted to do a distance learning day because ultimately we want to maximize our days of instruction,” said Kaweeda Adams, Superintendent of Albany School District.

The New York State Department of Education established a one-year pilot to enable school districts, at district option, and consistent with each district’s re-opening educational plan, to pivot to remote instruction to provide continuity of instruction on what would otherwise be a day of school closure due to a snow emergency. This pilot is in effect for the 2020-21 school year, after which the Department will review the outcome of the pilot in determining whether to continue this flexibility in subsequent school years.

Superintendent Adams says this remote learning day is an opportunity to be proactive and enhance remote learning.

“Since March our students have experienced a lot of trauma in shifting so quickly to a remote learning environment. With that we know that we have gaps in learning. We want to try and close this gaps. This an opportunity for us to do that,” said Adams.

Chatham School District says they have five built-in snow days. Superintendent DeAngeloo says if they do close the school tomorrow, it will not affect their 180 session attendance.

You can find all school closings and delays on our website.