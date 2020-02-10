School closings and delays for Monday February 10

(NEWS10) — The School Closings and Delays Network site was not in service early Monday morning causing some schools to be unable to share their delays through the automatic service.

NEWS10 has received word of the following school closures and delays for February 10, 2020:

The BART Charter Public School in Adams will have a two-hour delay. School will open at 10:00 am and bus routes will be adjusted accordingly.

The Broadalbin-Perth Central School District will be on a two hour delay

The Berlin Central School District is on a two hour delay

The Catskill Central School District is on a two hour delay

Central Berkshire schools will have a two-hour delay. There will be no AM Pre-K

The Corinth Central School District is on a two hour delay

The Coxsackie-Athens Central School District is on a two hour delay

The Edinburg Common School is on a 2 hour delay. There will be no breakfast

The Emma L. Miller School in Savoy has a two-hour delay

The Gabriel Abbott Memorial School’s are on a two hour delay

The Galway Central School District is on a two hour delay. There will be no AM BOCES, no AM Pre-K and no breakfast.

Germantown Central School District is on a two hour delay

The Hancock Central School District is on a two hour delay

The Hoosac Valley Regional School District will be operating on a two hour delay.

The Hudson City School District on two hour delay. There will be no breakfast, no AM BOCES and no tutoring center

The Hunter-Tannersville Central School district will be on a three hour delay with no BOCES.

The Ichabod Crane Central School District is on a two hour delay

The Lake Pleasant Central School District is on a two hour delay. There will be no AM Pre-K and no breakfast

The O.K. Kids Inc school in Kinderhook in on a two hour delay

The Onteora Central School District is on a three hour delay

Pittsfield Public Schools are on a two hour delay

The Red Hook Central School District is on a two hour delay

The Rhinebeck Central School District is on a two hour delay

The Saratoga Springs City School District will operate on a two hour delay

The Southern Berkshire Regional School District on a two hour delay and there will be no morning Pre-K

The Taconic Hills School District is on a two hour delay

The Warren Street Academy is operating on a two hour delay

The Wells Central School District is on a two hour delay. There will be no AM Pre-K, No AM BOCES and no breakfast

The Windham-Ashland-Jewett is on a two hour delay

The Worcester Central School District is on a two hour delay

This is a developing story. NEWS10 will continue to update this article with the latest closures and delays.