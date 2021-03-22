Scholarship fund set up in honor of cold case victim

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A scholarship fund has been established in the name of the victim of a cold case murder.

Linda Conley says she will not rest until her mother’s murder is solved.

“Somebody knows something, whether the person who did it is alive or in jail or carrying on with their life.”

Linda was just 17 years old when her mom, Betty Conley, was killed.

It was July 8, 1993. Betty, 37, was working the overnight shift alone at what was back then an Xtra Mart on Route 67 in the town of Charlton in Saratoga County.

Police believe that sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. someone walked in, shot Betty, and then took off with $100 from the register. Investigators were unable to identify her killer, and Betty’s death remains a cold case.

Linda says she wants to keep her mother’s story in the public eye to help catch a killer. At the same time, she is wishes to honor her mother’s legacy in the same way her mom always lived her life — helping others.

Betty went to Galway High School, and Linda and several supporters have established the Betty Conley Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will help graduating Galway students with funds to apply toward college or vocational school tuition.

They have already raised $2,400 in just the first week.

“She would want everyone who loved and cared about her to be happy and have fulfilling lives. And so, this is just a step to kind of get there. And everyone who is donating their money, this is going to make a difference in a young person’s life. Because it’s all going to that. No one is making any money off of this. And I think she would like that.”

She is meeting with the school district Tuesday.

The superintendent releasing a statement, which says in part, “We are grateful to the Conley family for creating a scholarship in Betty’s name, for turning their grief and frustration into something meaningful and positive.”

“I think that this is certainly a positive thing that brings good to something bad. And I think that’s kind of all we can do in this world,” said Linda.