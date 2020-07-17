Schoharie limousine crash families hold press conference on plea deal

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Families of the victims of the 2018 Schoharie Limousine Crash and their attorneys are set to hold a press conference on Friday afternoon.

They will discuss the plea bargain process in Nauman Hussain’s criminal case, a process in which they say they have not been adequately informed.

