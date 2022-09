SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A trial date has been set for the Schoharie limo crash case. According to Lee Kindlon, attorney for Nauman Hussain, it has been scheduled for May 1, 2023.

Wednesday’s court appearance to determine the trial date for the operator of the limousine company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limousine crash was be held virtually.

The defense chose to go to trial after Judge Peter Lynch rejected a plea deal made by a previous judge last year.