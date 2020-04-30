Latest News

Schoharie County Police investigating fatal head on crash

CARLISLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schoharie County Sheriff’s officers are investigating a head on crash that resulted in the death of a woman and left three others injured Monday afternoon.

Police said the head-on crash happened at about 2:27 p.m. on Lykers Road in the Town of Carlisle.

They said four people were transported to local hospitals for injuries. One of the injured passengers, a woman in her 30s died in the hospital despite life-saving efforts from first responders and hospital staff.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 518-295-8114.

Schoharie County Sheriff’s officers said the Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance squad, The Cobleskills Rescue Squad, Schoharie County Paramedics and EMT , AMR ambulance service and New York State Police helped respond to the accident.

