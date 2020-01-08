‘Schitt’s Creek’ pop-up store in Sharon Springs draws crowds

SHARON SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s safe to say Beekman 1802 Co-Founders Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell are big fans of ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

When the show announced their final season, the duo reached out to producers of the show to collaborate on a pop-up storefront and beauty collection.

Since transforming their store on 187 Main St. earlier this month, people from all over the country have been coming to town to take a picture in front of the store sign.

The @SchittsCreek pop-up store in Sharon Springs, N.Y. is bringing people from all over the country for the Insta-worthy photo opp! We hear about the buzz surrounding the pop-up from the @Beekman1802Boys, coming up on @WTEN 📸📸📸 pic.twitter.com/CHeValeSIz — Cassie Hudson (@casshudson) January 8, 2020

In the coming weeks, the company will launch Rose Apothecary x Beekman 1802: a collection of handcrafted, goat milk-enriched items in a signature heirloom rose scent that blends rich florals, green nuances and soothing woody tones.

The limited-edition assortment features five of Beekman 1802’s essential bath and body items, redesigned to bear the name of the Rose Apothecary—a general store created by the show’s leading character, David Rose, and his partner, Patrick Brewer.