SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady resident was sentenced to 15 days of incarceration in Schenectady County Jail for stealing more than $27,000 in welfare benefits. Sursattee Sukhnandan, 50, who pleaded guilty on November 29, was also sentenced to five years of probation and is required to serve 500 hours of community service.

Investigators determined that Sukhnandan had stolen over $27,000 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. From 2017 to 2022, Sukhnandan received welfare benefits despite the fact she was not eligible for any public assistance benefits.

Sukhnandan failed to disclose that her husband was a member of the household and that he was gainfully employed. The two held joint assets, including bank accounts, a mortgage, and a two-family residence, from which they collect rental income.

A search warrant was issued for Sukhnandan’s residence, where evidence confirmed her husband’s membership in the household, including family photos of annual vacations to Las Vegas. More than $40,000 in cash was seized.

Sukhnandan was required to forfeit $27,606, most of which will be paid to the Schenectady County Department of Social Services as restitution. The sentence was imposed by Acting Schenectady County Court Judge Mark J. Caruso.