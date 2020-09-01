Schenectady teen reported missing

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Schenectady are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager. 17-year-old Adrianna Duffney was last seen on August 15 at Northeast Parent and Child Society, 122 Park Avenue, Schenectady.

Police believe the teen, who is originally from the Glens Falls area, may have travelled to Albany or Utica.

Duffney is described as a white female, 5’10” tall and weighing 152 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 518-630-0911.

