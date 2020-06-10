Schenectady Police warn of phone scam

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are warning the public of a phone scam where callers are pretending to be from the District Attorney’s office.

Police said they claim that a loved one is in police custody and demand payment for release.

In a recent case, police said the payment was requested in the form of a gift card.

The District Attorney’s office and law enforcement agencies would not make a request for money over the phone and never in the form of a gift card, police said.

Anyone with any questions or information can call Schenectady Police at 518-630-0911.

