Schenectady Police warn of phone scam

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police are warning the public of a phone scam where callers are pretending to be from the District Attorney’s office.
Police said they claim that a loved one is in police custody and demand payment for release.
In a recent case, police said the payment was requested in the form of a gift card.
The District Attorney’s office and law enforcement agencies would not make a request for money over the phone and never in the form of a gift card, police said.
Anyone with any questions or information can call Schenectady Police at 518-630-0911.