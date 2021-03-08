Schenectady Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative meeting on Draft Report

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative (SPRRC) is holding a virtual public hearing on Monday to discuss the draft report released on Friday. Take a look at the report at the bottom of this story.

The City Council meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. through WebEx. The event number is 185 766 9495, and the event password is “CityCouncil.” Participants can also call in at (415) 655-0001.

“This report offers a window into how our police department and local service agencies can build confidence, strengthen trust and legitimacy, and better serve our city’s diverse community,” said Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy in a written statement on Friday.

The draft report includes recommendations related to the use of force, harm reduction, community health, de-escalation and training, technology, officer wellness, community engagement, diversity, inclusion, and recruitment. SPRRC reviewed current police deployments and strategies, and its goal is to promote trust, fairness, and legitimacy between the community and the police force.

“I remain committed to community conversations regarding the policing of our community. The foundation that has been established through conversations will provide structure to reinforce changes,” said Police Chief Eric Clifford.

The SPRRC hosted a series of virtual community meetings and discussions on racial bias and disproportionate policing of communities of color. It also partnered with John Finn Institute for Public Safety to create another report: “Schenectady Police Reform and Reinvention: Current Practice, Empirical Evidence, and Community Input.”