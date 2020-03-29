Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

Schenectady police officer diagnosed with COVID-19

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
schenectady police_66178

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An officer with the Schenectady Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a department spokesperson.

Schenectady police say they are following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in dealing with the current epidemic.

The Times Union’s Paul Nelson broke the story, tweeting additional information on Saturday night:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak