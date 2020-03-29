Schenectady police officer diagnosed with COVID-19

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An officer with the Schenectady Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a department spokesperson.

Schenectady police say they are following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in dealing with the current epidemic.

The Times Union’s Paul Nelson broke the story, tweeting additional information on Saturday night:

BREAKING:@schdypolice officer has been diagnosed with #coronavirus, according to @McCarthySchdy. He did not know the protocols in place, it’s unclear if the officer lives in Schenectady, but mayor said “I think this is going to have minimal impact.” @CliffordChief pic.twitter.com/gnxE52Jc2p — Paul Nelson (@apaulnelson) March 28, 2020

.@CliffordChief says officer with #COVID19 first lost sense of taste and smell, did not have contact with fellow cops or PD staff, and doesn’t live in city. Chief stressed officer followed protocol after learning he potentially had virus, results of which came back late Friday. https://t.co/Sw4C4c3vD7 — Paul Nelson (@apaulnelson) March 28, 2020

