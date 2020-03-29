Schenectady police officer diagnosed with COVID-19

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An officer with the Schenectady Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a department spokesperson.
Schenectady police say they are following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in dealing with the current epidemic.
The Times Union’s Paul Nelson broke the story, tweeting additional information on Saturday night:
