Schenectady police investigating two shots fired incidents

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady Police Department is investigating two potential shootings that took place on Monday.

At about 7:43 p.m., callers reported possible gunshots around Congress Street and 8th Avenue. Officers on a nearby call also reported the sounds. However, no known injuries or victims were reported, and detectives are actively investigating.

About fifteen minutes later, police responded to a report of a woman possibly shot on Poplar Street. Police say they found her with a gunshot wound to the leg. She went to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives say they’re actively investigating in an attempt to determine whether the two incidents are connected. If you or someone you know has any information about either shots fired incident, contact the tips line at (518) 788-6566.

