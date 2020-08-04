Schenectady Police investigate shots fired call

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after they found multiple shell casings near the area of Hawk Street early Tuesday morning.

Police said they received a call for shots fired and responded to the incident at about 4:55 a.m. Upon arrival on scene, officers located multiple shell casings.

They said no injuries have been reported.

The incident is currently under investigation by detectives from the Schenectady Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-382-5245.

